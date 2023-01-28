ADVERTISEMENT

IIC hosts exhibition on Premola Ghose

January 28, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The India International Centre is celebrating Premola Ghose, who served as its chief of programme division and passed away in 2019, through an ongoing exhibition of her works from 1996 to 2018, including her paintings and short stories.

Through the exhibition, the IIC looks to showcase Premola’s deep interest in history and architecture.

The exhibition also features illustrations commissioned by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and drawings from the first edition of the ‘Ageless India’ series conceived by Malvika Singh and published by the Academic Foundation.

The exhibition of her works will be on display till January 31.

