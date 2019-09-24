IIC Experience fest to offer a plethora of treats

The India International Centre (IIC) on Monday announced that their annual IIC Experience Festival will be held from October 11 to October 15.

The festival’s 16th edition seeks to encapsulate five decades of the centre as a space for diversity, freedom, innovation, creativity, learning and entertainment.

The range of activities planned for the five-day festival include dance, music (Indian, Western classical and jazz), theatre, folk art, paintings, installations and photography exhibitions.

The festival organisers said the event will start with a performance titled Magic in Movement that will be a Odissi recital choreographed by Guru Bichitrananda Swain and presented by an all-male troupe of artistes from Rudrakshya Foundation, Bhubaneswar.

Other performances include, drama by Surnai Theatre and Folk Arts Foundation led by Ila Arun, a Carnatic concert by T.M. Krishna and musical dance theatre of Karnataka — Yakshagana by artistes of Hanumagiri Meyla, Karnataka. The festival will also include an Awadhi food festival and an exhibition on Lucknow’s culture, past and present.

The IIC experience will have something for film buffs as well with two film festivals,

The first a festival of Indian films based on or set in the city of Lucknow, and Magic at the Movies: A Selection of World Cinema 2017-18 that presents 11 award-winning international feature films from around the world.

Other events include, a food festival presenting Kannadiga Oota, a Kannadiga lunch presenting food typical to north and coastal Karnataka; Odia food; Bengali food; Italian food and flavours of Brazil by the Brazilian Embassy.