Loss of land for general public in Central Vista revamp flagged

The Indian Institute of Architects has objected to the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) proposed change in land use for a part of the redevelopment of Central Vista, flagging the potential loss of land for general public use and a violation of the DDA’s Master Plan of Delhi-2021.

The DDA had on December 21, 2019 issued a notification seeking objections and suggestions for the proposed land use change for eight plots, including for the construction of a new Parliament building and residences, meant for the Vice-President and the Prime Minister.

In its January 18 letter to the DDA by IIA Northern chapter chairperson Shamit Manchanda, the IIA said there would be a “loss of at least 80 acres [32 hectares]” currently earmarked, directly or indirectly, for general public use in the master plan.

One plot of 15 acres currently earmarked for bus terminal/parking/recreational use has been proposed to be changed to “government office”. A 9.5 acre-plot for recreational use was proposed to be changed for “Parliament House”, four plots of 5.88 acres, 22.82 acres, 4.5 acres and 22.82 acres currently earmarked for public and semi-public facilities was proposed to be changed to government office, the letter said. The IIA added that recreational space of 20 acres would be lost, while only 3.76 acres would be added.

“Further, the notice provides no details of compensatory allocation of land to recreational/public/semi-public land use for which reason it is surmised that no such provision is made,” the letter said.

Violation of master plan

The IIA also flagged what they called a violation of the master plan with regard to the decentralisation of offices.

“As per NCR plan, no new Central government and Public Sector Undertaking offices should be located in NCTD. However, the issue of shifting existing government / PSU offices from Delhi as well as restricting the setting up of new offices would only be possible after a time-bound action plan is prepared together with suitable incentives and disincentives,” the IIA quoted the master plan.

The IIA added: “It is clear in the policy document that no new Central government offices should be located in NCT of Delhi.”

Suggestions

Giving suggestions, the IIA said: “In view of the points mentioned above, it is requested that the details sought are made public before proceeding with the proposed land use changes that seem to be conflicting with the Master Plan of Delhi – 2021.”

The IIA also asked if any study had been done to assess the impact of the additional pedestrian and vehicular traffic that the land use change would cause.