IGNOU to begin course on GST

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday announced that it was beginning a programme on Goods and Services Tax (GST) in collaboration with the Bombay Stock Exchange Institute Limited from its July 2019 session.

The programme offered by the university’s School of Management Studies aims to impart basic knowledge and skills required to fulfil various requirements under the GST Act, a spokesperson from IGNOU said. He added that the programme would be beneficial to people who are engaged in maintaining accounts and filing of various indirect tax returns and would also benefit entrepreneurs engaged in small-scale business ventures as it gives an overview of the procedures and formalities to comply under the GST Act.

Those who have passed Class XII are eligible for the course, which will be offered in January and July cycle of admissions. The study material, which is available online, is divided into seven small modules.