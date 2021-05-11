IGIA to suspend operations at T2 from May 18

The Indira Gandhi International Airport will temporarily suspend operations at Terminal 2 (T2) with effect from May 18 due to a drastic drop in passenger demand, a spokesperson said.

With this announcement, only Terminal 3 will be operational. Terminal 1 (T1) has remained shut ever since a two-month long ban on flight operations was imposed last year on March 25.

IndiGo and GoAir flights operating from T2 will be moved to T3. “The move will also help airlines and the airport to curtail staff deployment,” according to the spokesperson.