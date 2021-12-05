Delhi

IGIA sets up 20 counters for international flyers

The Delhi airport authorities on Saturday said 20 dedicated counters have been set up for the passengers arriving from “at risk” countries and having pre-booked their mandatory COVID-19 test, after many flyers complained of chaos and crowding at the terminal following the implementation of new travel guidelines.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s guidelines issued earlier this week, all passengers coming from “at-risk” countries have to compulsorily undergo test and 5% of passengers arriving from other countries would also have to take the test on a random basis.

DIAL, in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has allowed for online payment to pre-book the test.


