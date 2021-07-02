IGIA sees over 3 times jump in domestic fliers

Air travellers registering for COVID-19 tests at Terminal 3 of IGIA.

NEW DELHI

02 July 2021 04:10 IST

‘Introduced luminometers among other measures to ensure safety’

With fewer COVID cases and relaxation in lockdown restrictions in several States, the Delhi Airport saw a growth in domestic passengers from around 18,000/day in mid of May to over 62,000/day at the end of June in 2021.

A Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said according to a survey conducted by the Delhi Airport, 48% of those who flew in June were doing so to visit family and friends while the second most popular category was those going on a vacation, which was 25%. Those traveling on business accounted for 19%. This trend was different in June 2020 when the number of travellers going on vacation was only 2%. The spokesperson added that in June 2019, before the pandemic, around 44% of flyers were vacationers, while 41% were visiting family and friends. Mumbai, Patna, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Leh, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Jammu and Kashmir have emerged as the top 10 destinations from Delhi in the May and June, 2021, said DIAL.

It added that to ensure the safety of passengers, several measures have been introduced in the terminals since the outbreak of the pandemic, including frequent cleaning of high-touch areas, using disinfectants and UV light towers among others.

Advertising

Advertising