IGIA redirected 31 passengers to govt. officials for ‘abnormal’ health conditions

The Delhi airport has said that since domestic operations resumed on May 25, 31 passengers were redirected to government health officials for having shown “abnormal health conditions”. The primary source of detecting these conditions were thermal scanners that have been installed at the entry gates of the terminal, it said.
Among the 31 passengers, 12 were transit passengers who had arrived at the airport from other domestic or international destinations, and had to catch connecting flights, it added.
The Delhi airport had installed thermal cameras at the entry gates of Terminal 3 to ensure no person with abnormal body temperature enters the terminal building, besides other initiatives, to maintain a high level of hygiene and social distancing at the terminal when domestic services resumed.
“Since the resumption of domestic flights, the Delhi airport served 23% of the total passengers handled by all Indian airports, a rise from 18% during pre-COVID time. This is the highest passenger share handled by any Indian airport post resumption of airport operations,” the airport said.
