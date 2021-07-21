Delhi

IGIA police unit to get offs on birthdays, anniversaries

Staff Reporter NEW DELHI 21 July 2021 00:51 IST
Updated: 21 July 2021 00:51 IST

All officials posted in the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) unit of Delhi Police will get a day off on their birthdays and wedding anniversaries, an order stated on Tuesday.

An order issued on Tuesday by DCP (IGI Airport) Vikram Porwal said: “It is hereby ordered that on birthday and wedding anniversaries of an individual officer posted in this Unit, he/she may be given duty rest on that day so that he/she can celebrate/enjoy the day with his/her family.”

The order directed all the Assistant Commissioners of Police, Station House Officers and Inspectors to comply “in true letter and spirit”.

