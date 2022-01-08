IGIA gets new system at T1 to handle baggage

The Indira Gandhi International Airport here has installed a new baggage handling system at Terminal T1 to minimise damage or loss of passenger luggage.

The Integrated Cart System (ICS), which the airport said was brought to India for the first time, will be a radio frequency identification enabled system that ensures error-free sorting of baggage.

Each baggage is assigned to a carrier tray or cart through the entire length of its journey from check-in counters to baggage make-up area.

The ICS ensures only security cleared baggages are routed to their destinations.

This is four times faster than the traditional conveyor belt system and sorts up to 6,000 bags per hour, the airport said in a statement.

“This will not only optimise the daily baggage operation at the airport and for the airlines but also means safety of passengers’ baggage,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi International Airport Ltd.