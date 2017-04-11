IGIA can’t be excluded from liberalisation policy, says HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Centre to extend the benefits of liberalised use of airport land to Delhi International Airport Pvt. Ltd. (DIAL) with respect to the Indira Gandhi International airport here. The court termed as “discriminatory” the exclusion of “existing Public Private Partnership (PPP) airports” like the IGIA from the benefits of liberalisation of land use under the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP).

A Bench headed by Chief Justice G. Rohini passed directions in this regard while deciding a petition moved by DIAL, which operates and manages IGIA in partnership with the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

“Liberalising the end use of airport land and unlocking its potential is undoubtedly to advance public interest and for better management of the airport. Respondent No.1 (Centre) had apparently failed to notice that denial of the benefit of liberalisation of the restrictions on use of land allocated for commercial use of airports to “existing PPP airports” would manifestly be against public interest. Such exclusion apparently suffers from the vice of arbitrariness,” said the Bench.

“...in the present case, NCAP 2016 is with reference to the entire aviation sector in India. Therefore, the existing PPP airports cannot be treated differently from future PPP airports,” said the court.

“For the aforesaid reason, we are of the view that the classification that has been drawn between the “existing PPP Airports” and “future PPP Airports” is in clear violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India,” it held.

At present, only 5% at IGIA can be used for non-aeronautical services such as a golf course, shopping complex, business parks, etc.

DIAL was aggrieved by the NCAP 2016 notified by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which inter alia provides for development of airports by liberalising the end-use restrictions of land allocated for commercial use of airports.

While the policy extended the benefits to existing and future airports of AAI, as well as future airport projects under Public Private Partnership (PPP), it excluded the existing airports.

The high court, however, held that, “there can be no dispute that DIAL is operating IGIA on behalf of the AAI and it is not open to the Centre to contend that IGIA is different from “AAI Airport”.