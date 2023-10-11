IG visits Khubbapur to supervise probe into Muzaffarnagar incident 

October 11, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Lucknow

Inspector General (IG) of Police, Meerut Range, Nachiketa Jha on Monday visited the Khubbapur village in Muzaffarnagar to take stock of the investigation into the case pertaining to slapping a Muslim boy by his classmates at the order of a private school teacher named Tripta Tyagi, informed the U.P. police on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on September 25 had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to appoint a senior IPS officer to supervise the investigation into the Khubbapur incident. The government had nominated Mr. Jha for the supervision. A two-Judge Bench of Justice Pankaj Mithal and Abhay S. Oka, while terming the incident as ‘serious’, directed that the IPS officer to file a report in the apex court.

In the viral video which came to light on August 25, Ms. Tyagi, allegedly asked students to hit their Muslim classmate and passed objectionable remarks against the community. The incident created massive uproar on the social media with Opposition leaders targeting the ruling BJP for creating an atmosphere of hatred in the country. However, the teacher said the video was tampered.

An FIR was registered against Ms. Tyagi at Mansurpur police station as Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC.