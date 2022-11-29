IFS officer suggests balanced approach for UPSC aspirants

November 29, 2022 01:47 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - New Delhi

Undergraduate students, from nearly 70 colleges and over a dozen student societies of Delhi University, attended the “Civil Services Aspirants’ Club” seminar at Chinmaya Mission Auditorium on Monday.

Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer Apala Mishra addressed the crowd at the event, which was organised by The Hindu in collaboration with civil services training institute GS Score and Festa.

At a session titled “Campus to Collectorate”, the IFS officer shared snippets of her journey to become a civil servant with the students and discussed the importance of study-life balance.

Ms. Mishra and other guests at the event, including GS Score faculty members Sourabh Mishra and Smriti Rao, also took questions from the UPSC aspirants and guided them on how to balance their bachelor degree coursework with preparation for the civil services examination.

The speakers also emphasised on time management, skill development and content refinement, among other key factors for students to approach the UPSC exam.