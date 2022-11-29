  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Brazil 1-0 Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Casemiro sends Brazil to last 16

IFS officer suggests balanced approach for UPSC aspirants

Apala Mishra addressed undergraduate students at ‘Civil Services Aspirants’ Club’, held at Chinmaya Mission Centre

November 29, 2022 01:47 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
IFS officer Apala Mishra addresses students at the ‘Civil Services Aspirants’ Club’ seminar. 

IFS officer Apala Mishra addresses students at the ‘Civil Services Aspirants’ Club’ seminar.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Undergraduate students, from nearly 70 colleges and over a dozen student societies of Delhi University, attended the “Civil Services Aspirants’ Club” seminar at Chinmaya Mission Auditorium on Monday.

Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer Apala Mishra addressed the crowd at the event, which was organised by The Hindu in collaboration with civil services training institute GS Score and Festa.

At a session titled “Campus to Collectorate”, the IFS officer shared snippets of her journey to become a civil servant with the students and discussed the importance of study-life balance.

Ms. Mishra and other guests at the event, including GS Score faculty members Sourabh Mishra and Smriti Rao, also took questions from the UPSC aspirants and guided them on how to balance their bachelor degree coursework with preparation for the civil services examination.

The speakers also emphasised on time management, skill development and content refinement, among other key factors for students to approach the UPSC exam.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.