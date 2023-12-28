IFS officer moves Delhi HC to remove online content under ‘right to be forgotten’

December 28, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre and search engine giant Google to respond to a petition by an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer who has invoked his ‘right to be forgotten’ to remove certain articles related to an alleged unauthorised felling of trees around the eco-sensitive zone of the Taj Mahal.

The petitioner, who is presently posted as Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) in Uttar Pradesh, stated in his plea that a case was initiated against him by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2015 when he was the posted as district forest officer in Agra.

Later, the Uttar Pradesh government and categorically denied the allegation, leading to the NGT closing the case in July 2018, observing that “no illegality was present in his actions”.

The officer said while the allegations of the illegal felling of trees came as a shock to him, what astonished him further was the sudden reporting of the same by numerous media companies.

Advocates Bharat S Kumar and Surabhi Rao, appearing for the petitioner, said that while the NGT case was reported across all major news dailies and even privately written on blogs on social media, no effort was taken by any party to publish updated news reports affirming the officer’s innocence.

Mr Kumar said while many news entities, organisations and social media influencers, did take down some of the reports upon reminders, there was largely no response from major news organisations.

The advocate argued that the presence of the news reports blemishes the image and character of the petitioner, who is a senior government official.

Mr Kumar said his client was constrained to approach the high court to seek redressal against the violation of his right to be forgotten and his right to privacy, a subset within the Fundamental Right to Life, enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The right to be forgotten, a fairly recent concept in India, allows individuals a chance to seek to remove online posts which may contain embarrassing pictures, videos, or news articles mentioning them. In the past, different courts have pronounced varying judgements, depending on the facts and circumstances in each case.

The court, while issuing notice on the IFS officer’s plea on December 20, said it was of the “opinion that the grievance of the Petitioner would be addressed if news item regarding the Petitioner’s exoneration is also published by the various news channels”.

The court will hear the case again in April next year.