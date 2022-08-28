If your schools are not good, we can fix them together — Kejriwal to Sarma in Twitter spat

“Trust me, if BJP comes to power in Delhi, it will make it the most prosperous city in the world,” Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote in Hindi.

PTI New Delhi
August 28, 2022 18:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal & his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma. File  | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took a dig at his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma and said if schools in the northeastern state were "not good" then "we can together fix them", prolonging the Twitter spat between the two leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The argument between the two leaders in the virtual space began after Mr. Kejriwal had on Wednesday tweeted that a closure of schools is not a solution and there is a need to open more schools across the country, and shared a link to a news report claiming a "closure" of some schools in Assam.

On Sunday, Mr. Sarma took to Twitter to ask Mr. Kejriwal had he not promised to make Delhi at par with London and Paris.

"When you couldn't do anything, you started comparing Delhi with small states of the Northeast. Trust me, if BJP comes to power in Delhi, it will make it the most prosperous city in the world," he wrote in Hindi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In another tweet, Mr. Sarma said, Mr. Kejriwal was showing a desire to visit Assam, but "I feel sad and regretful that you don't feel such a desire when Assam struggles with massive calamities like flood. And, yes, your deputy chief minister @msisodia has been extended an invitation".

As the Twitter spat between the two chief ministers stretched on to Sunday, AAP chief responded to Mr. Sarma, saying "you haven't answered my question".

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"When should I come to see your schools? If your schools are not good, then it is ok. We can fix them together," he wrote in Hindi.

In another tweet, Mr. Kejriwal said: "Trust me, when AAP forms a government, then we will being development there akin to Delhi's development. Will quell corruption and there would be no shortage of resources".

On Saturday, the AAP supremo had asked Mr. Sarma when should he come to see the schools of the northeastern state.

Both Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Sarma have exchanged several virtual verbal volleys in the past four days.

On Saturday, the AAP supremo tweeted in Hindi, "There is a saying we have — If someone asks 'When should I come' and they say 'Come whenever you can', then it means 'Don't come ever'. I had asked you — 'When should I come to see your government schools', you didn't tell me. Tell me, when should I come, only then I can come." His tweet had come in response to the remarks made by Mr. Sarma on Friday on the microblogging site.

In a series of tweets, he had shared some of the differences between Delhi and Assam, mocking Mr. Kejriwal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Himachal Pradesh
New Delhi
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app