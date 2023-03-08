If Sisodia is in jail despite no evidence, why is BJP MLA out even after cash haul: CM

March 08, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “conspiring to put patriots like Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia in jail over false cases”.

The CM said he would pray for the betterment of the country on Holi and urged people to do the same.

“I am worried about the direction this country is taking. We have become a nation whose Prime Minister punishes patriots and celebrated education and health reformers like Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain but embraces those who swindle lakhs of crores of public money,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case and sent to judicial custody on Monday.

Mr. Jain was arrested in May last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe.

In a tweet directed at the PM on Tuesday, Mr. Kejriwal referred to BJP’s Karnataka MLA Madal Virupakshappa, arraigned as accused number one in a bribery case after his son, Prashanth Madal, was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police taking a bribe of ₹40 lakh from a businessman.

Without taking the MLA’s name, the AAP chief tweeted in Hindi: “Mr. Prime Minister, nothing was found in raids conducted at Manish Sisodia’s home. He was arrested after being slapped with all sections of the law by the CBI and the ED. A lot of cash was found with your party MLA; he wasn’t arrested? Now you must never talk about the fight against corruption. It doesn’t suit you.”

Announcing that he would pray and meditate on Holi, the CM said, “If you all also feel that what the Prime Minister is doing is not correct and that our country is heading in the wrong direction, then I appeal to you to also take some time out after celebrating Holi and do dhyaan and pray for the betterment of our country along with me.”

‘Criminal proceedings’

AAP on Tuesday requested the President to remove Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena from Raj Niwas due to the “criminal proceedings” against him in a case dating back to 2002.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that Mr. Saxena was charged with inciting violence and rioting in Ahmedabad Sabarmati Ashram.

When reached, Raj Niwas did not offer a comment.