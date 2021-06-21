‘If over 20 people wish to learn yoga, govt. will give them free instructor’

CM inaugurates Centre for Meditation and Yoga Sciences

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said yoga helps in cultivating high immunity and could not only help preventing people from getting COVID but also in dealing with post-COVID complications.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Delhi government’s Centre for Meditation and Yoga Sciences that has been set up in collaboration with the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU).

“The psychological and emotional needs aggravate quite a lot post-COVID. Hence, exercise and meditation are key to fighting the infection. COVID affects our lungs the most. For patients who have recovered from the virus, if we teach pranayama to them then they will benefit from it. In the COVID crisis, Yoga has a significant role to play in our lives,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said it has been his dream to make yoga reach each and every house of Delhi and a specific budget was allotted for the purpose.

“If a group of more than 20 people call up, saying that they wish to learn Yoga, then the government shall provide an instructor to them for free. I felt that this is the easiest way to drive our people towards yoga and provide them the means to practice it,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that by October 2, the government would be in a situation to provide instructors free-of-cost.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government has started training around 450 yoga and meditation instructors, who in three months, will be able to go to different regions to teach people.