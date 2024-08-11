If Oppn. unites, Kejriwal will walk out of jail in 24 hours, Sisodia tells AAP cadre

In his first visit to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters since his arrest in a corruption case last year, senior party leader Manish Sisodia urged the Opposition to unite and push for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s release.

“If the entire Opposition gives a call (against dictatorship) with full force, Arvind Kejriwal will come out of jail within 24 hours,” said the former Delhi Deputy CM, addressing party workers. Likening AAP to a chariot, he said, “Since yesterday, I have been saying that we are all horses of the chariot. Our real charioteer is in jail right now.”

Mr. Sisodia also urged party workers to prepare to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana and Delhi.

Over the past one and a half years, three senior party leaders — Mr. Sisodia, Mr. Kejriwal, and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh — have been arrested and sent to Tihar Jail in connection with the corruption cases related to the now-withdrawn 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

The former Deputy CM secured bail from the Supreme Court on Friday after spending 17 months in prison, while Mr. Singh spent six months in Tihar Jail before being granted relief by the apex court in April this year. However, the AAP chief remains in judicial custody in a case being probed by the CBI.

“Just like Sanjay Singh and I came out of jail, the power of the Constitution will also bring Kejriwal out. The BJP has created a web of ED and CBI cases only to besmirch Kejriwal’s honest image. However, they will not be able to break us,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Reference to Vinesh

He also took a swipe at the BJP while talking about wrestler Vinesh Phogat without taking her name. “Our daughter from a village raised the banner of India in the world of sports. When she said a leader of your party harassed us, he was not even arrested.”