‘If my employer gets hikes and leaves, why not me?’

Move to unite: Around 300 women attended the last monthly meeting of the Sangrami Gharelu-kamgar Union in Delhi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 30, 2022 18:48 IST

Domestic workers in Delhi-NCR fight for legal recognition of their work

“My employer is entitled to periodic salary hikes, why not me? When the government recognises all other types of work and fixes minimum wages for them, why is my work as a domestic help not recognised?” asked Sajina, 30, a resident of Bengali Basti in Vasant Kunj’s Jai Hind Camp.

Hailing from Bihar, Sajina shifted to Delhi after marriage and has been working as a domestic help for more than a decade now. She works 8-10 hours a day without leave and earns a meagre ₹10,000.

“I asked my employer for a hike a year back, but he asked me to wait for six months. It has been more than a year now, I am still to get a raise. Also, I am allowed leave only if I am unwell, else I need to work the entire month without a break,” said Ms. Sajina.

‘Aware of rights’

Last year, she came across members of the Sangrami Gharelu-kamgar Union (SGU) at a programme in Bengali Basti to mark International Women’s Day. She joined the group hoping to change things for herself as well as others. “Initially, only six-seven women joined, but the numbers have gone up substantially in the past one year. Around 300 women attended the last monthly meeting. Though nothing much has changed, we are now more aware of our rights and united in our fight for them,” said Ms. Sajina.

One of the participants at the convention sharing her experience of working as a domestic worker | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The SGU has been organising domestic workers in Delhi-NCR, Kolkata and Bengaluru to seek legal recognition for their work and defend their right to dignified employment. Some of its major demands include a comprehensive pro-worker legislation, right to form trade unions, minimum wages and social security.

According to SGU member Shreya Ghosh, barring Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Kerala, none of the other States or the Union government has a legislation in place for domestic workers. “Unless there is a law in place guaranteeing rights to domestic workers, they cannot legally demand them,” she said.

No social security

Ms. Ghosh said most domestic workers end up working 10-12 hours a day or even more to earn ₹10,000-12,000 per month. “Going by the inflation rate and long hours of work, their wages should be much higher. Also, there are no social security schemes to take care of them when they grow old and are unable to work. They are left to fend for themselves and survive on their meagre savings,” said Ms. Ghosh.

At a domestic workers’ convention organised by the SGU at Masoodpur in Vasant Kunj last month, many shared their experiences and spoke about the hardships faced by them and demanded mandatory weekly paid leave, minimum wages and social and old age security.

“Though the Delhi government has fixed minimum wages for workers, it does not apply to domestic workers as it is not recognised as ‘statutory work’. It is a similar situation in most other States,” said Ms. Ghosh.

She said merely putting in place a legislation was not enough as seen in the case of the four States where there is a law for domestic workers. “The workers need to unite and form unions to claim their legal rights. But it is very difficult for domestic workers to get a union registered. Tribunals should be set up to redress their grievances such as arbitrary dismissal and non-payment of dues,” said Ms. Ghosh.

Survey flagged off

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav had in November last flagged off the first ever All-India Survey on Domestic Workers. It is aimed at estimating the number of domestic workers at the national and State level, their percentage distribution with respect to formal/informal employment, their wages and other socio-economic characteristics.

The result of the survey is expected by the end of this year.