‘If municipality is so serious about its job, why doesn’t it lift garbage from the area?’

April 21, 2022 21:46 IST

Jahangirpuri residents say demolition drive an attempt to drive a wedge between the two communities

Volunteers at the mosque, whose walls and gates were brought down by the north civic body’s bulldozers on Wednesday, questioned the intention behind the “anti-encroachment drive”. Speaking to The Hindu, people inside the mosque — which was opened to the public only during the prayer hours on Thursday — said the north civic body’s demolition drive seemed to have been carried out with the idea of instilling fear.

Aalam* (name changed), who grew up in Jahangirpuri’s C-Block and spent several years volunteering at the mosque, Jama Masjid, said its gates had been installed seven years ago. However, not until April 16, when the clashes broke out in the area, were the mosque’s gates a matter of concern for the civic body.

“We are not allowed to take out processions during Muharram, nor are we allowed to pray outside the mosque on Fridays. Despite cooperating with the authorities at every step, we find ourselves at the receiving end of their ire,” Aalam said.

He added that if the north civic body finds the gates and the boundary walls of the mosque to be encroachments, “what stopped them from removing the encroachments by the temple next door? The message they’re trying to send across is pretty clear,” said Aalam.

Civic apathy

Some other people at the mosque, along with the local residents, also highlighted the civic body's apathy towards the areas upkeep. Pointing out at the clogged drains, heaps of garbage and crumbling roads, the locals questioned the civic body's lack of interest in the area till now.

Shiva Shankar, a resident, said the civic body does not collect garbage from the area regularly. Sultan, another local, said bribes have to be paid to get basic civic services.

“Why have the Mayor and Commissioner of our municipality not shown any interest in improving sanitation facilities in our area? It is clear that they want to divide the two communities. Muslims have often provided their shoulders to perform the last rites of Hindus here. Why destroy the harmony between us?” said Mr. Shankar.

The Hindu reached out to the Mayor of the north civic body, Raja Iqbal Singh, to get a response to the complaints raised by the locals of Jahangirpuri.

‘Will resolve issues’

Mr. Singh said, “We will look into the civic issues and fix them, and I will take you along when we go.” Regarding the demolition drive, he said, “We stopped the drive as soon as we received the court’s order. There is no confusion regarding this. It was a routine ward visit and the media is simply politicising the issue.”

The ward’s councillor, Poonam Bagri (AAP), also underplayed the residents’ concerns, saying that all civic services were provided to the residents without interruption.

Asked about the timing of the “anti-encroachment” drive, conducted just four days after the clashes, a senior civic official said a similar exercise was carried out here on April 11.

“We had used bulldozers and faced plenty of resistance from the public even then. For yesterday’s drive, we did not receive any assistance from the PWD. This is a routine exercise to fix the civic issues in the area,” he added, refusing to comment on whether the drive was politically motivated.