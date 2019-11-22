If HRD committee cannot roll back fee hike, we reject it: ABVP

Students from Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), organised a march from Mandi House to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) at Shastri Bhawan to protest against the hostel fee hike at JNU.

The ABVP is demanding scrapping of the “high-power” committee set up by the HRD Ministry to bring back normalcy in JNU where students have been on strike since October 28. All the student organisations on campus have been rallying with the JNUSU leading the movement apart from the ABVP.

The protest comes a day before the “high-power” committee is to visit JNU campus to judge the situation for themselves. The JNUSU, student councillors of the university and well as the deans have already started negotiations on the issue at Shastri Bhawan. The Delhi Police said that 180 police personnel in uniform as well as in plain clothes will be deployed to ensure that the process runs smoothly.

The students were stopped from proceeding to the Ministry building and were stopped near Jantar Mantar and several were detained. There was heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces to ensure that the situation does not go out of hand like it did on Monday when students marched from JNU towards Parliament.

The ABVP said that it wanted a complete rollback of the new hostel manual that has recommended the fee hike and it would not accept anything else. “If the high-powered committee cannot roll back the fee hike, we reject the committee. It is clear that the MHRD has constituted the committee only to divert and demoralise the students’ movement from their focused demand of a complete rollback,” the ABVP said.

The right-wing organisation, which is affiliated to the RSS, alleged that there was a collusion between Left-led JNUSU and the high-powered committee and this relationship was detrimental to the interest of JNU students.

The ABVP accused the JNUSU of politicising the movement of the hostel fee hike and said that in the process, the students who were being affected by the hike were being left out.