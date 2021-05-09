If govt. have vaccinated youth in time, many lives would have been saved, says Manish Sisodia

“This is a huge mistake made by the Centre as young people of our country are not getting vaccinated.”

Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Sunday, said “When the vaccine was developed, we all thought that people would not die and hoped that this would get better soon.”

Mr. Sisodia said “Indian vaccines have been sold to foreign countries when people are dying at home. This is being done by the Modi government to build its image in the world instead of saving people at home.

“This is a huge mistake made by the Centre as young people of our country are not getting vaccinated and the young people are spending hours desperately trying to seek appointments online to get vaccinated.”

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said “I request the government to first get people in India vaccinated before exporting it to other countries and building its image abroad.

“In this second wave many youth have died. If the government vaccinated the youth in time, many lives would have been saved.”