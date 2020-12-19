‘If DDMA prohibits gatherings, evict protesters from outside CM’s house’

HC tells police that DMs need to ensure orders followed

The High Court on Friday said if the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has prohibited political and other gatherings in the city till December 31 due to COVID-19, then the protesters outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence ought to be evicted.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said that the court expects the police to take appropriate steps to implement the direction of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and also the provisions of Section 144 IPC which has been imposed in the area where the Chief Minister’s residence is located.

The court said that if no action is taken for violation of the DDMA direction, then it will send out an “incorrect signal”.

“The issue is if the DDMA order prohibits such gathering, then you have to shift them. Rather you have to evict them. Else incorrect signal will go. The District Magistrates have to ensure compliance of the DDMA directions. Compliance with DDMA orders can be ensured only by issuing appropriate directions. Issue directions and if they do not comply, then take action,” the court said to the police during the hearing.

The DDMA’s November 28 order prohibits till December 31 all social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions, or other gatherings throughout the national capital to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The court was hearing a plea by the Civil Lines Residents Association, represented by advocate Rohit Bhagat, against the ongoing protest outside the CM’s residence there on grounds that it was blocking the road and causing inconvenience to residents there.