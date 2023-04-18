HamberMenu
If cases against Sisodia and Jain are fabricated, why aren’t they getting bail: Bidhuri

April 18, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva (centre), along with Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (right).

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva (centre), along with Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (right). | Photo Credit: File Photo

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday said if AAP’s allegation about former Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain being framed in false cases is true, then why are the two not being able to secure bail.

Speaking in the Assembly, Mr. Bidhuri said the cases against Mr. Sisodia by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged liquor scam were based on a report by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

“The Chief Secretary wrote in his report that Sisodia made changes in the excise policy without the approval of the Lieutenant-Governor. He [Sisodia] waived licence fees of companies to the tune of ₹144.36 crore, removed import duty on beer to benefit licence holders, and returned ₹30 crore to a company for non-compliance with the terms, which should have been forfeited,” the BJP MLA said.

“Sisodia has been in jail for almost two months and Jain for almost a year, but despite their repeated attempts, no court is accepting their bail,” Mr. Bidhuri added.

He said the courts had made strong observations against the two AAP leaders while rejecting their bail pleas. “Are the courts also biased? The Chief Minister should answer this,” the LoP said.

The Badarpur MLA asked AAP leaders to exercise caution while levelling allegations against Central probe agencies.

