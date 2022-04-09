If BJP had worked in Himachal, there was no need to change CM: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: AFP

April 09, 2022 22:07 IST

AAP take a swipe at BJP’s hasty press conference

National convener of Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that if the BJP had worked properly in Himachal Pradesh, then it would not have felt the need to look at changing the Chief Minister. Also, its leaders wouldn’t have had to fall at the feet of any “tainted worker” of AAP, he added. “The people have faith in AAP. We will give a honest and deshbhakt government in Himachal Pradesh,” Mr. Kejriwal added. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said the BJP was “terrified” of Mr. Kejriwal and its leaders had rushed to Himachal Pradesh to induct a person, whom AAP was about to throw out for his dubious character. “Last night, at 12 o’clock, the national president of the BJP J.P. Nadda, and Cabinet Minister and future Himachal CM candidate Anurag Thakur, hastily held a press conference to announce the induction in their party of an AAP worker, who was going to be removed from our party,” Mr. Sisodia said. He said they had “clear proof” of that AAP worker’s inappropriate behaviour towards women and the party had received several of complaints of harassment against him. Mr. Sisodia said that the only purpose of the emergency press conference by BJP was to talk about Mr. Kejriwal and build a narrative against AAP.