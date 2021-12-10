If bill is high, DJB to give explanation

New Delhi

10 December 2021 01:51 IST

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will give an explanation if the water bill is more than 1.5 times the previous one, Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

“The DJB today has revised the billing system. Now your bill cannot be more than 1.5 times the previous one. If it crosses this, an explanation will be provided to the customer and he/she can put in grievance for the same,” Mr. Jain said. He added that the Government has started treating wastewater coming from Haryana.

“Haryana discharges 15MGD [millions of gallons per day] of wastewater in Delhi through dra-in number 6. Delhi Government is committed to cleaning the Yamuna river, hence we have trapped and started treating this waste water in our Narela Sewage Treatment Plant,” he said.

