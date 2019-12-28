If anyone tries to snatch diversity, make all efforts to stop them: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said diversity is the “biggest quality of India” and if anyone is trying to snatch it, then people have to make all efforts to stop them.

Addressing a Christmas and New Year celebration at the Delhi Assembly, he said: “Our country’s soul is that it has different religions, castes, languages, and cultures. You will not find this diversity in any other country, which is our biggest quality.”

He said the government has tried to serve the poor as shown by Jesus Christ. “Our government has completed five years and the satisfaction we have is that we have tried to run it on the path shown by Christ. For the poor, we opened Mohalla Clinics and also made schools better,” Mr. Kejriwal said. He added if they could complete 1% of what Jesus had said then he would consider themselves lucky.

“Archbishop Anil Joseph T. Couto, Bishop Rt. Rev. Subodh C Mondal, Diocese Rt. Rev Waris K Masih, Bishop Rt. Rev Jacob Mar Barnabas, Bishop Karam Masiah, and MLAs present on the occasion,” an official statement said.