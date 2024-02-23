If AAP, Congress enter poll pact, Kejriwal will be arrested in 3-4 days: Atishi

February 23, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that it has received information from credible sources that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested by Central probe agencies in the next three to four days, if the party formalises a seat-sharing pact with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi said, “As you all know, the INDIA bloc talks for Delhi have almost reached a conclusion. AAP leaders have got a message that if the party does not leave the alliance, Kejriwal will get a notice from the CBI either on Saturday or Monday and he will be arrested jointly by the agencies [CBI and Enforcement Directorate] in the next three to four days.”

Mr. Kejriwal has so far been issued seven summonses, including a fresh notice on Thursday, by the ED for questioning in a case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. Senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia have already been arrested in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the BJP thinks that they can scare AAP with these kinds of threats, then they are committing a big mistake. Even if you put every AAP leader in jail, party volunteers will emerge as new leaders and protect the country’s Constitution and democracy,” she said.

‘Looted people’

Reacting to the charge, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said AAP leaders are trying to gain sympathy by raising questions on investigating agencies as they know that their national convener’s arrest is imminent.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said Mr. Kejriwal’s role in the liquor ‘scam’ is crucial and investigative agencies are doing their job. He accused the AAP government of “looting” the people of Delhi. “Therefore, Delhi residents have decided to give all seven seats in the Capital to the BJP in the Lok Sabha poll,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT