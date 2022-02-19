IED prepared with the intention of carrying out blasts across the city: Asthana

February 19, 2022 00:44 IST

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday said that the IED’s recovered from Old Seemapuri on Thursday and at the Ghazipur flower market last month were prepared and planted with the intention of “carrying out blasts at public places across the city”.

“According to the probe, these IEDs were prepared with an intention to carry out blasts at public places. Such activities are not possible without local support,” the CP said, while talking to media persons. “We are trying to pre-empt every such incident in Delhi and expose any local or foreign network,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Asthana added that the Special Cell and other teams are investigating the case.

The IED found in a house in Old Seemapuri weighed 2.5 to 3 kgs and it was later diffused by a team of NSG, police said, adding that it was packed with ammonium nitrate and RDX. A team of Special Cell is also interrogating the house owner and the property dealer, through which the owner had rented the flat to a few persons, who are on the run.

A senior officer said that police are preparing the sketches of suspects who are absconding. “Technical surveillance and intelligence inputs are being gathered to trace the hideouts of the suspects,” the officer said, adding that CCTV footage around the area is also being scanned and verified.

Meanwhile, security in the area has been stepped up and around 400 persons have been vacated from nearby buildings as part of precautionary measures.