IED found in Delhi’s Old Seemapuri

February 17, 2022 22:41 IST

Police suspect link to Ghazipur incident in January

A bag containing an improvised explosive device (IED) was found in north-east Delhi’s Old Seemapuri on Thursday, the police said.

This is the second time in two months when an IED has been recovered in the Capital. An IED was found in east Delhi’s Ghazipur flower market last month. The police suspect the same people planted both the explosives.

“We were carrying out an investigation in the Ghazipur IED case and a tip-off led us to the building in Seemapuri. No one was present at the spot. We found an unidentified bag on the second floor and called the National Security Guards (NSG),” a senior officer said.

“The IED was defused by the NSG,” the officer said, adding that it weighed around 3 kg and was packed with ammonium nitrate and RDX.

Two men detained

Police officers said two men — the owner of the house and a property agent — have been detained in connection with the incident. Two men had rented the floor, where the IED was found, two months ago, the police said.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in the area. The street around the building has also been barricaded, the police said.