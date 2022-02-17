IED found in Delhi’s Old Seemapuri

Police suspect link with Ghazipur incident in January

A bag containing an improvised explosive device (IED) was found in north-east Delhi’s Old Seemapuri on Thursday, the police said.

This is the second time in two months when an IED has been recovered in the Capital. An IED was found in east Delhi’s Ghazipur flower market last month. The police suspect the same person behind both the incidents.

A senior officer of the Special Cell said that they got information in the afternoon about an unidentified bag on the second floor of a house in Old Seemapuri, while they were investigating the Ghazipur flower market IED case.

“We were carrying out an investigation in the Ghazipur IED case and it led us to the house in Seemapuri, following which our team went to the spot where no one was present. We found an unidentified bag and called the National Security Guard (NSG) team. The suspects however managed to escape,” an officer said.

A team of Delhi Police Special Cell, NSG and bomb disposal squad was present at the spot of incident. “The IED was defused by the NSG,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the area. The street around the building was also barricaded after the bomb was detected in the area by the police.