Idgah relief camp gets in-house tailor

Shama Parveen was stitching her fifth suit for the day on Monday at Idgah relief camp here and said she had five more to go. While her boutique back in Shiv Vihar was damaged in the recent riots a little corner at the relief camp is her new workplace.

“She is my favourite designer and I am her most loyal customer,” said Rihana, flaunting her bell-sleeve suit which Ms. Shama stitched for her.

The 26-year-old mother of three daughters is currently the in-house tailor of the relief camp and is approached by all the women who want their suit piece, which they receive as relief material, stitched or altered. “I have stitched 35 so far and have cut out 10 which are yet to be completed,” she said.

An NGO worker brought the first sewing machine about 15 days ago and now, there are four of them, including the latest being brought on Monday morning. “Others who know how to stitch also come and use the machines, but I have been given the responsibility of taking care of these,” she said, adding that she takes help from a few other women who are skilled in stitching.

She said she was not charging any money but has been told by the NGO worker that she would be paid a sum for it subsequently.

When asked how she learned the skill, she said it was a matter of time and practice.

“I had been running my shop in Shiv Vihar for nearly 10 years and had customers from Dehradun and Kanpur as well”. The shop with a board reading ‘Shama Tailor’ now stands vandalised.

Recalling when she fled her house on the night of February 24, she said that throughout the day, she was locked up in the house. Assuming that she would not survive, she called up people to ask them to forgive her if she had done anything wrong. Around 1.30 a.m., she and few other women managed to flee to Chaman Park to take shelter.

“My husband has taken a room on rent in Mustafabad. We will go there from the relief camp. We will not go back to Shiv Vihar. I will set up a new shop,” she said.