Idgah camp emptied over COVID-19 fear

The Idgah relief camp in north-east Delhi’s Mustafabad, which was set up by the Delhi Waqf Board for people displaced by riots that erupted in the city last month, was cleared out completely on Wednesday.

Mohammed Imran, media coordinator at the camp and nodal officer of the board, said the step had been taken in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. “The camp, where around 20-25 people were residing, was cleared out on Wednesday. Most had left by Tuesday night. We have helped the people find rented accommodation in the area,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Haji Yunus said that it was becoming difficult to maintain distance between people in the camp. “At least 50 people were staying in one tent and that was harmful for them. There was not enough space for them to stay 1 metres apart from each other,” he added.

Mr. Yunus said that many of the 260 families that were shifted over the past few days “were given money and assisted in finding rented accommodation”.

“Only some went to their relatives’ house. Some, whose houses were in a relatively better condition, were helped in making there places liveable. All of them were given one-month ration,” he added.

Imran Khan, a former resident of Shiv Vihar who left the camp on Wednesday and shifted to a rented accommodation, said that he had to leave “because there was no other option”.

The camp was set up in the last week of February, a few days after riots broke out in the Capital, for victims whose houses had been burnt, vandalised and looted; and those who were scared to go back to their houses.