‘Identify, repair buildings that are collapse-prone’

L-G asks agencies for report in 2 weeks

L-G asks agencies for report in 2 weeks

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to identify all dangerous buildings that are prone to collapse and take remedial measures.

According to sources at Raj Niwas, Mr. Saxena asked the civic bodies to complete the exercise and submit a report within a fortnight, before the monsoon’s expected arrival in the Capital.

The move comes in the wake of a massive fire that broke out in a four-storey commercial building in Outer Delhi’s Mundka last month. A total of 27 persons died and several suffered injuries in the incident.

“The L-G has directed the agencies to ensure that such collapse-prone buildings do not cause any mishap or loss of lives and property. For this, the civic agencies have been directed to take appropriate action, including demolishing or repairing such vulnerable buildings,” an official at Raj Niwas said.

Mr. Saxena also directed the civic bodies to identify areas with limited access for fire tenders, keeping in mind the roadblocks faced in executing rescue and relief operations in the case of mishaps in densely populated areas.

The L-G asked the officials to prepare an action plan to ensure effective disaster management.