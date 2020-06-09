Identify labourers stranded at Azadpur Mandi: HC to official

New Delhi

09 June 2020 23:31 IST

Plea seeks to ensure that two square meals are provided

Taking up the cause of the migrant labour issues in the Capital, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Model Town SDM to undertake an exercise to identify the exact number of labourers, reportedly around 1,000, who are stranded at Azadpur Mandi and are in need of two meals a day and shelter.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad also directed the SDM to tally the number of lunch and dinner packets given to the labourers by hunger relief centres as claimed by the Delhi government with the actual number of labourers stranded and stationed at Azadpur Mandi.

The High Court’s direction came while hearing a petition filed in public interest (PIL) by the Potato and Onion Masakhour Merchant Association to ensure that about 1,000 labourers stranded at Azadpur Mandi during the lockdown period are provided two square meals a day till normalcy is restored.

Advertising

Advertising

The association also urged to relocate the stranded workers to a makeshift shelter home within or around Azadpur Mandi.

Pursuant to a previous order of the High Court, the SDM, Model Town, in an affidavit, stated that there are two hunger relief centres located within the Azadpur Mandi and two other centres located within a radius of 150 meters. The four centres provide 1,300 lunch packets and 1,300 dinner packets per day to labourers and others in need.

The court was also informed that there is a Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) Shelter Home at Sarai Peepal Thala near Azadpur Mandi, where the stranded can stay.

Additionally, there are three temporary shelter homes set up in three schools located at Model Town-III, Azadpur Colony and Dhaka Village.

During the hearing, the association contested the Delhi government’s claim that the number of stranded labourers in Azadpur Mandi is far below 1,000, saying the figure remains around 1,000 despite a number of labourers having migrated from Delhi.

“There is no clarity as to the exact number of the labourers allegedly stranded in Azadpur Mandi. In our opinion, the SDM of the area ought to have undertaken an exercise and come up with clear figures,” the High Court said.

“The names and their numbers be shared with the Secretary, Delhi State Legal Services Authority of the area for the latter to verify the list,” it added.