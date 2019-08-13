Id-ul-Zuha at Jantar Mantar: poem, biryani and a long wait

Every year on Id-ul-Zuha, Faiq Faizan says he gets hundreds of messages on his phone from his relatives back home in Srinagar, including one from his grandmother. This year, Faiq has been trying their numbers but is unable to reach them.

“My uncle [cousin grandfather] used to send WhatsApp message daily wishing me good morning and some random forwards. I used to get irritated at that but now, I realise the importance of those texts. It has been eight days and I have not received a single message from him,” he said.

Hundreds of people, including students from across colleges in Delhi, gathered at Jantar Mantar on Id-ul-Zuha. They said they wanted to be with each other but not celebrate. “There is no celebration without our loved ones but we are here in Delhi for each other,” said Faiq, a 24-year-old postgraduate from Jamia Millia Islamia, while handing over a pot of biryani to his friend to be kept for distribution.

During the festivities, many of them brought biryani, sheermal, samosas and sweets to the venue, to feel at home, away from home.

A UPSC aspirant Zubair Rashid said he had come to Delhi only four months ago. “During the festival celebration back home, we would wake up early morning and spend the whole day visiting relatives,” he said recalling last year. But this time, he has tried contacting his mother for over a “hundred times since morning but could not connect”. The last time he spoke to her was six days ago, he said.

His father, a police officer in Kashmir, is managing law and order 100 km away from where he is posted. His father called him for 56 seconds from a satellite phone on Sunday night. “I told him not to worry about mom and siblings even though I have no idea how they are. I don’t even feel like it’s Id-ul-Zuha,” he said.

On Monday, Zubair wrote a poem and brought the crowd to tears. He recited, “In the broad daylight… in the midst of lakhs of people… roads are painted with sorrow… and bewildered my people lie!” Showing the Constitution, a book he always carries in his bag, he said, “The people are being ripped off their right to life, liberty and security”.

Nineteen-year-old Javed Ahmed came to the Capital from Srinagar about 15 days ago when he got admission in a Delhi University college and had plans to go home before the festival. “There are security officers everywhere. I don’t know if my family is celebrating or not. But every year, we would go to Nishat Bagh and Chashme Shahi to celebrate. This year…” he stopped mid-way only to try the landline back home again.

‘No normalcy in J&K’

Elbee, a 21-year-old from Jammu, said this year, she had come to the city with her parents but her relatives and friends back home said normalcy in Kashmir was "fake news”. “Normal is the last thing the state of the place would be,” she said.

Standing next to her was Fiza, a Class XI student, who said her parents sent her to Delhi from Srinagar on Sunday fearing her “safety”. “Imagine, they sent me here a day before the festival for my safety and so that I could concentrate on my exams due in October,” she sobbed.

In solidarity, were author Arundhati Roy, activists Harsh Mander, Shabnam Hashmi, Sanjay Kam among others.