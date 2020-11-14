ICU beds for COVID-19 patients nearly full in Delhi

Over 87% beds with ventilators and 84% beds without ventilators occupied

ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in the Capital are nearly full with new cases showing an upward trend and often hitting daily highs.

Overall, 87.42% of the total 1,328 ICU beds with ventilators and 84.7% ICU beds without ventilators were occupied. As of 8 p.m. on Friday, there was 52.5% occupancy for COVID-19 beds in city hospitals, but the situation is starker in some cases: in 59 hospitals, all ICU beds with ventilators for COVID-19 treatment were occupied; and in 61 hospitals, all ICU beds without ventilators were full.

When contacted, the Delhi government spokesperson did not comment on the situation.

Hospitals without any ICU beds with ventilators include AIIMS Trauma Centre and the city government-run GTB Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, among others.

Also, COVID-19 beds were not available in many private hospitals including Max Hospitals in Patparganj and Shalimar Bagh, Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh and Akash Healthcare in Dwarka.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court had allowed the city government to reserve 80% ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals in view of the situation in the Capital where “cases are spiralling daily”.

Delhi recorded 7,802 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.74 lakh on Friday, while 91 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll to 7,423.

Positivity rate of 13.8%

These fresh coronavirus cases were detected from 56,553 tests conducted the previous day. Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 13.8% amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the cases will come down in 7-10 days. “Corona is rising. I am worried... The Delhi government will take several preventive measures in the coming days to control the situation. I hope in 7-10 days, the number of cases decline and the situation comes under control,” he said.