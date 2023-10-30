Iconic Town Hall building lies in a shambles; plans for revamp fail to take off 

October 30, 2023 02:13 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - New Delhi

A lush green garden and a huge clock adorning its façade, the Town Hall building with its imposing British architecture remained for decades the seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Built in 1863, the heritage building constructed with yellow-painted brick and stone was originally named Lawrence Institute.

It was one of the first structures constructed in old Delhi’s Shahjahanabad after the 1857 War of Independence.

Despite its historic significance, the semi-circular building situated in Chandni Chowk now seems to be left to ruin.

Though the imposing clock was repaired and its exterior whitewashed ahead of the G-20 Summit in the Capital in August, the interiors greet one with blackened and peeled off walls, and damaged ceilings.

Since the civic body office was shifted out of it to a plush building on Minto Road in 2011, the Town Hall building has been used only to preserve official records. It also served as a protest site for political parties.

Several proposals were discussed to revive its pristine glory, but none of these took off. Now, the authorities are planning to open a heritage hotel there.

‘Funds given for hotel’

Union Minister of Culture Meenakshi Lekhi told The Hindu that they have released funds for the project. However, MCD officials said the proposal is still in the discussion stage.

Swapna Liddle, the author of several books on the city’s history and a former member of INTACH, disapproves of the hotel idea.

“The building can be used for a museum to tell the story of Delhi,” she said.

The author added that a lot of proposals could not materialise as real estate developers are not willing to spend in the Town Hall area due to congestion and narrow lanes.

Meanwhile, the revamp of heritage structures in other parts of the city has reignited the hope that the Town Hall building will also undergo repairs.

Recently, parts of Mehrauli Archaeological Park were refurbished. Similarly, St. James Church near Kashmere Gate was restored.

The New Delhi Municipal Council has also started work on the Gole Market Museum project in central Delhi.