Iconic Dilli Haat to get a facelift: Manish Sisodia

January 14, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - NEW DELHI

: Dilli Haat will be revamped and equipped with luxurious indoor food courts, bamboo roofing and LED lighting, the Delhi government announced on Friday. The redevelopment work will be completed over the next six months, officials said. “The Delhi government will modify Dilli Haat in a way that preserves its cultural value, while giving it a new look to attract thousands of tourists over the coming years,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisoida said on Friday. Inaugurated in March 1994, Dilli Haat was visualised as a showpiece of traditional Indian culture, where rural life and folk art are brought close to an urban clientle. Modern art will be used to decorate the entire Haat, all the way up to the entrance and various “selfie points” shall be created for the visitors, the statement added.