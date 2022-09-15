Ice cream carts to enter Kartavya Path soon

Visitors relaxing on the revamped lawns of India Gate. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Visitors to the newly inaugurated Kartavya Path will soon be able to relish frozen desserts at six dedicated vending zones as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has issued ice cream trolley trade licences to 90 vendors.

The opening weekend of the iconic stretch saw many visitors sneaking in ice cream bars to the revamped lawns of India Gate from vendors stationed at the adjoining main roads. The crowding around the carts resulted in many of the vendors being sent away by traffic police officers.

Mahesh Sharma, an east Delhi resident visiting Kartavya Path with his family, gave in to the demands of his seven-year-old son and bought a couple of ice cream bars from the main road despite restrictions on eating on the lawns. “Even I was excited about having some ice cream on the lawns. We polished off our bars discreetly, without creating any mess. It was a fun experience,” said Mr. Sharma, as he wiped-off a smudge of chocolate cream from his son’s chin.

15 carts in each zone

According to NDMC, 15 ice cream cart vendors will operate out of each vending zone — South of C-Hexagon Road, North of C-Hexagon Road, South of Man Singh Road (both sides), South of Rafi Ahmed Road and North of Rafi Ahmed Road.

“The ice cream cart vendors will soon start operating from the designated locations. We have asked for some details about the vendors such as their local and permanent addresses and Aadhaar number. This process will be completed soon,” said an NDMC official.

NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay (BJP) said vending zones on the revamped stretch will also see a total of 30 water kiosks — five per zone.

The civic body has also asked the District Magistrate (New Delhi) to ensure the deployment of civil defence volunteers for monitoring and enforcing the restrictions in the area.

According to a list issued by the district civil defence office (New Delhi), a total of 36 civil defence volunteers will be deployed in various shifts.

“The volunteers will monitor that people do not enter the waterbodies. Simultaneously, they will also monitor that the vendors do not litter in their designated locations. Eatables are not allowed on the lawns and the volunteers will monitor this,” said Mr. Upadhyay.

The iconic stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate — which was renamed from Rajpath to Kartavya Path – was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.