I&B Ministry green-lightsSudarshan News programme

Delhi HC had stayed telecast of controversial show on August 28

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Thursday allowed Sudarshan News channel to telecast a show on what the channel claimed was a “big expose” on “infiltration of Muslims” in the civil services.

It however, directed the channel to ensure that the show proposed to be telecast did not violate any programme code and that action would be taken in accordance with the law if any violation was found.

The channel, in its written submission, stated before the Ministry that its show was not violative of the law and if at all was found to be so, action could be taken against it. The programme, Bindaas Bol, was to be originally telecast on August 28.

The Delhi High Court on August 29 refused to vacate its stay on the telecast of the programme on a prima facie finding that the show’s trailer violates the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks (Regulations) Act, 1995. The court directions came after students and alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia filed a petition against the channel after the trailer was telecast.

The High Court in its order had said, “The Central government shall decide on the notice remaining uninfluenced by any observations made by this court in the present order.”

In accordance with the court directions, the Ministry had issued notice to Suresh Chavhanke, chief editor, Sudarshan News. The channel argued that the Ministry cannot pre-censor a programme before telecast.

The Ministry said in its order that this was a “peculiar situation” where while the programme has not been telecast, its promo formed the basis of complaints received. “Accordingly the ministry issued a notice to the channel to give its say regarding adherence by the channel to the program code in respect of the proposed program (sic),” the order said.