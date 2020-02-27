IB man’s body found in Chand Bagh drain

NEW DELHI

He was missing since Tuesday

The body of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staff was recovered on Wednesday from a drain in north-east Delhi’s riot-hit Chand Bagh area, officials said. He was a resident of the area.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Ankit Sharma (26) who had been missing since Tuesday, adding that he might have been killed during the violence.

His body was shifted to GTB Hospital for an autopsy.

Ankit’s father Devendra, who works with the Delhi Police, said his son had returned home around 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday and left soon after to “assess the situation outside”. “As he did not return even after hours, we started looking for him. We also went to GTB and Lok Nayak hospitals to see if he was admitted, but failed to find him.

“We kept searching for him till 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Later, around 10 in the morning, we were informed that his body was spotted in a drain. We had never thought that he would be killed,” the father said. Ankit’s mother Sudha was inconsolable.

Ankit’s elder brother Ankur alleged that the family was told by some women from their colony that they had seen people throwing his brother in the drain. “They [women] said that when the people, who had allegedly come to dump my brother, saw the women, they were threatened with dire consequences if they told about it to anyone. He sustained several stab wounds,” Mr. Ankur claimed.

“I have been told by locals that Ankit was dragged to the house of Tahir Hussain, a local leader. Tahir is the main culprit,” Mr. Ankur alleged.