IAS officials meet MoS personnel

A delegation of IAS officials working under the Delhi government met Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh and put forward their grievances following the alleged attack on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Mr. Prakash was allegedly assaulted at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday night during an official meeting. Mr. Kejriwal has dismissed the accusations.

Memo submitted

“We have heard the members of the delegation. We took cognisance of all the grievances and concerns raised by them and necessary steps will be taken,” Mr. Singh said after the meeting.

He added that the officials wanted to formally register their grievances with the ministry of personnel, which is the cadre controlling authority of the Indian Administrative Service.

The delegation submitted a memorandum mentioning some of their demands and necessary action will be taken, said Mr. Singh.

“The common objective for all of us is that we should be able to get the best out of our officials and we must enable them to perform their work to the best of their potential,” said Mr. Singh.

‘Assured cooperation’

Delhi IAS officers’ association secretary Manisha Saxena said the Minister had assured them of full cooperation. “He said he is overseeing the developments, and action, as per the law, will be taken. He said they will take every step to protect and uphold the dignity of the civil servants,” Ms. Saxena added.

On allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party that the officials were acting at the behest of the BJP, she said: “We are all government employees. We are not related to any political party. We are angry at the development that took place. It is our Constitutional right to put across our grievances.”