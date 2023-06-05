IAS officer’s wife lodges harassment complaint against vigilance official

June 05, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

Shilpi Rai, the wife of IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai (AGMUT cadre), has filed a police complaint against Special Secretary (Vigilance) Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar, charging him with harassment.

The development comes nearly two months after the Delhi government Vigilance Department served a show-cause notice to Mr. Rai, the then CEO of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), for the alleged demolition of a 15th-century palace in south-east Delhi’s Jal Vihar to make space for his official accommodation.

‘Feel insecure’

In her complaint to the police, Ms. Rai said she feels “insecure; he [Mr. Rajasekhar] is misusing his position and, with his influence over the Delhi police and other departments, trying to harm me and my children”.

Mr. Rai has written to the Chief Secretary urging him to replace Mr. Rajasekhar, who is investigating the alleged demolition of the palace dating back to the Pathan period.

The former DJB CEO, currently posted in Mizoram, has accused the Special Secretary (Vigilance) of being “motivated”.

When contacted, Mr. Rajasekhar said the allegations were a means to “pre-empt” ongoing investigations against the couple.

One such inquiry pertains to the appointment of Ms. Rai as a teacher in an aided school while her husband was posted as the Education Department Director, he said.

Mr. Rajasekhar has been in the crosshairs of the AAP government for the past few weeks. On Saturday, Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recommending disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Rajasekhar “to protect official records and ensure the safety of employees”.

A senior police officer said while an inquiry has been initiated on the complaint from Ms. Rai, no case has been registered yet.

In an email marked to several functionaries, including the CM, Ms. Rai alleged, “Even after almost seven days of the complaint against Mr. Rajasekhar there is no action whatsoever by Delhi Police. I have not been contacted by any Delhi Police officer and no inquiry into my complaint had been done till Sunday.”

A Delhi government spokesperson said, “We have received the complaint and are looking into it. We will take appropriate action accordingly.”

When asked about the allegations of inaction, the Delhi police did not comment.

“I have seen unauthorised men keeping a watch outside my house,” Ms. Rai said in her complaint.

