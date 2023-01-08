‘IAS officers vulnerable to political pressure, affects their autonomy’

January 08, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

The biggest problem the civil services is facing is the lack of courage among bureaucrats, who also find themselves vulnerable to political pressure, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer said here at an event.

Addressing a discussion titled “Has the IAS failed the nation?” organised by the Delhi Administrative Officers’ Academic Forum (DAOAF), K. Mahesh, Special Director of Union Territory Civil Services, said the IAS has played a crucial role in nation building, but there are problems.

Various commissions have discussed problems with a view of reforms, but they have not been satisfactorily implemented, added the DAOAF honorary president.

“The most important question is are the reasons for the rusting of steel frame external or lie within the civil services? I believe that the biggest threat to the civil services lies within the civil services — lack of courage and fraternity among civil servants to follow rules and regulations followed by our predecessors.”

Mr. Mahesh said the IAS has also been cautious of its problems of corruption and “nexus between criminals, civil servants, and politicians” and this was addressed by the Vohra committee in 1993.

Amarjeet Sinha, who resigned in 2021 as Advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office seven months ahead of his two-year tenure, said that IAS officers have done a great job, but there are black sheep and there is a need to crack down on them.

The ex-IAS officer added that a culture of conformism is being promoted and “we have to be wary of this”.

Mr. Mahesh said another crucial problem plaguing the IAS is that of autonomy and accountability, and officers find themselves vulnerable to political pressure, which affects their autonomy.

“As and when the political representative does not find the civil servant compliant and convenient, he is transferred. But what does his own colleague do? Maybe his batchmate or junior is ready to do what he or she (politician) likes,” he added.

Mr. Mahesh said every IAS officer must remember, from the day of taking oath on joining the Mussoorie national academy, that all that is required from them is to speak and write fearlessly, upholding the law. “Is that asking for too much? What stops us from doing so? That is the question I wish to raise tonight.”