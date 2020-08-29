IAS officers reinstated in the Delhi govt.

New Delhi

29 August 2020 00:13 IST

Senior IAS officers Renu Sharma and Rajeev Verma were reinstated in the Delhi government almost five months after being suspended, on Friday.

Ms. Sharma was listed as Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) and Director (Local Bodies), while Mr. Verma was posted as Principal Secretary and Director (Vigilance) besides being given DSSSB’s charge.

On March 29, Ms. Sharma, a 1988-batch officer, posted as Additional Chief Secretary and Transport Department and Mr. Verma, 1992 batch, who was Principal Secretary, Finance, were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty related to the handling of a congregation of migrant workers at Anand Vihar ISBT.

