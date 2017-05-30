IAS officer drowns in pool

: A 30-year-old IAS officer allegedly died by drowning in the pool of Foreign Services Institute located in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police, Ashish Dahiya, resident of Sonipat, was spending time with his friends from Indian Foreign and Revenue Services when the incident happened.

“Spot evidence suggest that the revelers had been consuming alcohol,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal.

As told by eye witnesses to the police, a woman officer slipped into the pool at the pool side party and several officers including deceased jumped to save her. While the woman was rescued, Mr Dahiya was missing who was later found floating.

He was rushed to Fortis hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

“The family of the deceased was informed who have reached Delhi.The body has been shifted to AIIMS for conduct of PME,” said Mr Biswal.