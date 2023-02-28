ADVERTISEMENT

IAF officer’s son arrested for running over minor girl

February 28, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

An Indian Air Force officer’s son was arrested for allegedly mowing down a three-and-half-year-old girl in south-west Delhi’s Cantonment area, the police said on Monday.

The accused, Samark Malik, 20, a resident of Arjan Vihar, is a first-year college student in a private college, the police said, adding that the accident happened on Sunday. Mr. Malik is an IAF group captain’s son, the police said.

The police said an information was received from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital about the accident in Delhi Cantt. The girl, a resident of Arjun Vihar, was declared dead on reaching the hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the car was speeding and hit the girlon the road, the police said.

Based on the complaint of the girl’s mother, a case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Delhi Cantt police station, the officer said.

“It was revealed that Mr. Malik first took the injured girl and her family to Delhi Cantt Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and later to the RML Hospital where the victim girl was declared dead,” a senior police officer said.

The mother of the victim works as a domestic worker in Arjan Vihar area and her father has a private job, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US