IAF officer’s son arrested for running over minor girl

An Indian Air Force officer’s son was arrested for allegedly mowing down a three-and-half-year-old girl in south-west Delhi’s Cantonment area, the police said on Monday.

The accused, Samark Malik, 20, a resident of Arjan Vihar, is a first-year college student in a private college, the police said, adding that the accident happened on Sunday. Mr. Malik is an IAF group captain’s son, the police said.

The police said an information was received from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital about the accident in Delhi Cantt. The girl, a resident of Arjun Vihar, was declared dead on reaching the hospital.

According to preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the car was speeding and hit the girlon the road, the police said.

Based on the complaint of the girl’s mother, a case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Delhi Cantt police station, the officer said.

“It was revealed that Mr. Malik first took the injured girl and her family to Delhi Cantt Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and later to the RML Hospital where the victim girl was declared dead,” a senior police officer said.

The mother of the victim works as a domestic worker in Arjan Vihar area and her father has a private job, the police said.