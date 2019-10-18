IAF officer targeted by snatchers in CP

A senior Indian Air Force officer was allegedly targeted by bike-borne snatchers while he was cycling in Connaught Place here on Thursday morning, the police said.

They said that the victim, who is a serving Air Commodore, was near Rivoli Cinema when two men arrived on a bike and snatched a bag from the carrier of his cycle and fled. The officer had his mobile phone and ₹200 inside the bag.

A case has been registered, the police said.

“We are scanning the CCTV camera footage of the area to find out the route taken by the snatchers. The victim has not received any injury,” said a police officer.