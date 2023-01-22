ADVERTISEMENT

IAF officer arrested for hoax bomb call to delay train

January 22, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

The police said the accused Sunil Sangwan had made the call to delay the train

The Hindu Bureau

The accused had made a hoax call about a bomb in the Mumbai-bound Rajdhani Express at New Delhi railway station, the police said. | Photo Credit: ANI

An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, 35, was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb in the Mumbai-bound Rajdhani Express at New Delhi railway station, the police said on Saturday.

A senior officer said that after the call was received around 4:15 p.m., police teams along with a bomb disposal squad searched the train, but found nothing.

“With the help of technical surveillance, the details of the caller were extracted. During the search, the accused, identified as Sunil Sangwan, was found to be in inebriated condition inside the train,” the officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused, who was posted at the Air Force Station at Mumbai’s Santa Cruz, had made the call to delay the train, the officer added.

An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and the Indian Railway Act was registered against Sangwan and he was arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US